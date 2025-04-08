Josh Mathews and Bryan Danielson notes, CM Punk with the Stanley Cup (photo)

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that former WWE/TNA announcer Josh Mathews was “working” backstage at AEW Dynasty this past weekend. Mathews was one of the recent firings from TNA Wrestling. He’s also the husband of Madison Rayne who has been with AEW as a talent and coach since 2022, and made an appearance on the pre-show.

– PWInsider is reporting that Bryan Danielson was backstage all night at AEW Dynasty in Philadelphia.

– CM Punk trying to eat his cereal out of the NHL Stanley Cup

