Josh Barnett on wanting William Regal to compete at Bloodsport

Josh Barnett recently revealed he’s had talks with William Regal about potentially competing at Bloodsport, saying, “You think I haven’t had some conversations with William Regal about, ‘If you should feel spry. You know…'”

Barnett made it clear that the decision ultimately rests with Regal himself, emphasizing respect for his authority and autonomy: “I say the ball is in his court, not as like a challenge or anything like that. It’s just, he’s the boss here. If he tells me it’s time, done. If he says, ‘Eh, I’m better off spectating.’ Done. Whatever he wants, he’s correct. That’s the way I see it.”

In short, while Barnett is open to the idea, any potential Regal appearance at Bloodsport is entirely up to Regal — and Barnett fully supports whatever decision he makes.

Source: Ringsiders Wrestling

