Former WWE female performer signs legends deal, Penta loves WWE, NXT matches for tonight

Apr 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE supersstar Kelly Kelly has signed a Legends deal with the company, reports Fightful.

– Penta via a recent interview: “I’m sure WWE is the best company in the world, brother. WWE, they make you feel like a big superstar.
They make you feel very professional. You are a professional wrestler. I love WWE. These three months was changes in my life. Every change is to improve something. This improvement was my career. When I say this is the new Penta Era. When I came to WWE, I started a new era for Penta in my life.”

– WWE has announced the following for tonight’s NXT:

• Je Von Evans, Trick Williams & Oba Femi vs three members of DarkState
• Jordynne Grace vs Jaida Parker

