Drew McIntyre on Punk: “We don’t like each other”

Drew McIntyre comments on working with CM Punk:

“We don’t like each other. We genuinely don’t. But we’re able to be professional enough within the confines of WWE to turn it into magic on television, which it was, because it was very much based in reality.

Every week, how good he is at his job, how good I am at my job, we’re trying to top each other because of that personal rivalry, and because we’re such professionals and because we’re good at our job. That’s what it was every week, was trying to outdo each other, outdo each other, outdo each other, and the people that benefitted the most were the fans.

Him and I didn’t always collaborate, we just talked to a mediator and we’ll see you out there, and we just went like the old west on the microphone with each other.”

(WAFFLIN’ Podcast)

