Cody Rhodes hints at a Hollywood future, plus matches announced for Stand & Deliver and Dynamite

– Cody Rhodes (via Pardon My Take) hints at a future in Hollywood…

“I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood, and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”

– PAC vs Swerve Strickland announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Announced for Dynamite:

• PAC vs Swerve Strickland

• HOOK/Samoa Joe vs Yuta/Claudio

• Kris Statlander vs Thunder Rosa (Owen Quarterfinals)

Tomorrow, Wed. 4/9

Baltimore, MD

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@BASTARDPAC vs @swerveconfident 2 of AEW’s greatest stars go 1-on-1 for the first time ever in an intense battle

PAC vs Swerve Strickland Wednesday Night Dynamite

TBS + @StreamOnMax

TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/MDfbUX1vEP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025

– Announced for WWE Stand & Deliver…

* Ricky Saints will defend the NXT North American Championship against the winner of Eddy Thorpe vs. Ethan Page vs. Lexis King vs. Wes Lee.

* Fraxiom will put the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against the winners of a gauntlet match featuring Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen, and Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

