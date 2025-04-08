Cody Rhodes hints at a Hollywood future, plus matches announced for Stand & Deliver and Dynamite
– Cody Rhodes (via Pardon My Take) hints at a future in Hollywood…
“I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood, and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”
– PAC vs Swerve Strickland announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.
Announced for Dynamite:
• PAC vs Swerve Strickland
• HOOK/Samoa Joe vs Yuta/Claudio
• Kris Statlander vs Thunder Rosa (Owen Quarterfinals)
Tomorrow, Wed. 4/9
Baltimore, MD
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@BASTARDPAC vs @swerveconfident
2 of AEW’s greatest stars go 1-on-1 for the first time ever in an intense battle
PAC vs Swerve Strickland
Wednesday Night Dynamite
TBS + @StreamOnMax
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/MDfbUX1vEP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2025
– Announced for WWE Stand & Deliver…
* Ricky Saints will defend the NXT North American Championship against the winner of Eddy Thorpe vs. Ethan Page vs. Lexis King vs. Wes Lee.
* Fraxiom will put the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line against the winners of a gauntlet match featuring Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen, and Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe.