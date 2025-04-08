Carlito tweets after being speared by Bron Breakker, Triple H on Jimmy Fallon tonight

– Triple H will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

.@TripleH joins @FallonTonight to discuss his induction into @WWE's 2025 Hall of Fame class, #WrestleMania in Las Vegas next Saturday and Sunday and more! Tune into #FallonTonight @ 11:35/10:35c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/KIS8AaPCdL — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) April 8, 2025

– Carlito announces his own funeral service after that spear by Bron Breakker.

Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers! …..my funeral service is scheduled for this Friday.

My family asks for privacy during this painful time, muchas gracias#WWERaw #WWERawonNetflix #spear #brokeninhalf #BronBreakker — carlito (@Litocolon279) April 8, 2025

