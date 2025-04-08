Carlito tweets after being speared by Bron Breakker, Triple H on Jimmy Fallon tonight

Apr 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Carlito announces his own funeral service after that spear by Bron Breakker.

