Booker T shares his thoughts on a match going into the WWE HOF, Saraya not in talks with WWE

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on WWE introducing Immortal Moments to the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said: “That really is not a Hall of Fame. That’s a match. You shouldn’t get a ring for that. It’s a match, you get a plaque or something. You don’t get a ring for it. Let’s get real. You get a plaque… If they do make it happen, both of those guys on stage together, actually reliving a couple minutes of that match. They ain’t gotta go in depth or anything like that too much, but just to have those guys on the stage for that moment, I think yeah.”

– Saraya says she has not yet been in talks with WWE about a return to the company following her recent departure from AEW.

She explained that her outside projects and freedom are her priority, although she does believe WWE is a lot more accepting of that nowadays, praising Triple H for being so understanding and great with talent.

(source: WrestleZone)

