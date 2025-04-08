Big E on Tony Hinchcliffe joking that “The only thing stiffer than Michael Cole is Big E’s neck”

Big E was asked about Tony Hinchcliffe joking that “The only thing stiffer than Michael Cole is Big E’s neck” last night on WWE RAW:

“At my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you… Has nothing to do with me. That’s not my business. Say what you want. He was given a mic, he was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to.

There’s a lot of discourse, oftentimes as a public figure. People will say things about you, whether they’re jokes, whether they’re not and that is their right. It was said on the show. I’m supposed to talk, especially when things are mentioned about me, I should have an opinion about them. It’s just, it is tiring to have to weigh in on everyone’s opinion or whatever they say.

Look, I’m not hurt, I’m good. I want the discourse to be happy without me, honestly… I didn’t sign up for this (laughs). I wasn’t aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. It has nothing to do with me. Truly.”

(source: RAW Recap)

