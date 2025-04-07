The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

WWE Raw on Netflix takes place live tonight at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the second-to-last episode of the red brand program leading up to WrestleMania 41.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso, Adam Pearce will address the WWE Women’s World Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41, and CM Punk and Paul Heyman will appear.

Additionally scheduled is Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio, War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, El Grande Americano will be in action, and Seth Rollins will appear.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 7, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 4/7/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off, and then we see some Superstar arrival shots as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and mentions some action in store for tonight.

Update On WWE Women’s World Title Situation

The camera settles at the commentary desk, where Cole and Pat McAfee talk about returning to the U.S. for tonight’s Raw for the first time in three weeks. A video package is shown to recap the situation involving the WWE Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

After the package wraps up, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is introduced in the ring. He is standing next to a podium with the WWE Women’s World Championship sitting on it. He brings up the chaotic scene surrounding the title picture heading into this year’s shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

With that said, reigning title-holder IYO SKY is introduced and she makes her way out to the ring. Her current opponent for WrestleMania 41, “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, is introduced next, and out she comes to join her in the ring. Pearce then mistakenly introduces Rhea Ripley as being “from Judgment Day.” Whoops!

Anyways, Ripley makes her way out with an angry look on her face. Pearce wastes no time getting down to business, announcing that it will now be a triple-threat match between SKY, Belair and Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Contracts are signed and SKY again attacks for being treated like second-fiddle.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

The show heads to the first commercial break as things shift gears and get ready for the opening contest, which will feature the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. When the show returns, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are both in the ring.

The ring announcer handles the pre-match formal ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this opening title tilt officially off-and-running.

After some early back-and-forth action in only their second TV singles match showdown, we see Bayley pull ahead into the offensive lead. On the floor at ringside, things start to pick up a bit. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Bayley goes for an insanely fast-paced suicide dive through the ropes, but Valkyria moves and Bayley crashes and burns hard. Valkyria hits the ring and looks for a dive of her own, but Bayley stops her and counters with a Bayley-to-belly on the floor.

Back in the ring, Valkyria hits Night Wing, but doesn’t get all of it. She goes for the follow-up cover, but Bayley kicks out at two to keep this one alive. Bayley goes for Roseplant but Valkyria counters into a pin of her own out of nowhere for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Bert Kreischer & Otis Have Some Fun

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with comedian Bert Kreischer when Chad Gable and American Made walk in. Gable says he knows Bert Kreischer is here because he’s a big fan of his.

He says he’s lucky to get to see The Creed Brothers and the great El Grande Americano beat down the LWO. Bert Kreischer says he’s not here for that. Otis comes in and the two tear their shirts off together and have some fun as Gable leaves shaking his head.

AJ Styles To Show His Other Side To Karrion Kross

Jackie Redmond is backstage with AJ Styles. She said Logan Paul had a lot of audacity last week. Where’s his head at? Styles says he’s in a good headspace right now. He can embarrass Logan Paul on the Grandest Stage of them all because you cannot beat experience. Karrion Kross walks up to him with Scarlett.

Kross asks where experience got him last week. They can’t have this AJ Styles. Styles asks him what his obsession is with the old AJ Styles. Styles will talk to Adam Pearce and give Kross a taste next week. Styles walks off. Scarlett says they got Styles again. Kross agrees.

LWO vs. The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano

Inside the arena, we see the LWO trio settling inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening. As they do, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, The Creed Brothers come out. El Grande Americano comes out next to a massive pop from the crowd. The bell sounds and off we go with six-man tag-team action in our next match of the evening.

Brutus Creed will start against Cruz Del Toro. Dragon Lee yells at Brutus. Brutus takes Del Toro down and applies a hammerlock. Del Toro gets out with a snap-mare, but Brutus soon runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Julius Creed tags in, but Del Toro hits an arm drag. Joaquin Wilde tags in.

Wilde and Del Toro take Julius down before Del Toro helps Wilde splash Julius for a two-count. Wilde hits a spinning head-scissor takeover, followed by an armbar attempt. American Made runs in, but the LWO cuts them off. The LWO goes back and forth with splashes on all three men.

The LWO stands tall in the ring. They then hit American Made and El Grande Americano with stereo triple somersault sentons. Dragon Lee gets them in the ring. The LWO heads to the top rope, but American Made cuts them off. They hit the LWO with three super-plexes.

On that note, the match heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action in progress. After a wild spot from the ring to the floor, Ivy Nile slips a piece of metal or something to Americano, who slides it under his mask for a top-rope headbutt for the win.

Winners: The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano

Gunther Confronted By “Main Event” Jey Uso

A lengthy video package airs to recap the savage, vicious assault Gunther laid on Jimmy Uso, while Jey Uso was handcuffed to the corner and forced to watch last week.

After the package wraps up, we see Gunther with a big smile on his face looking proud of himself while walking the halls. He’s next when we return. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, we see a snippet of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio talking to Jackie Redmond in the crowd, but then it cuts right into a Triple H video package covering his D-Generation X days while promoting his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Back live, the theme for Gunther hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to a ton of boos. After he settles in the ring, before he can say a word, the theme for his WrestleMania 41 opponent hits and out comes “Main Event” Jey Uso through the crowd.

Uso gets in the ring and rips the microphone out of Gunther’s hand. Uso appears to be tearing up. Gunther is laughing at him. Uso removes his glasses and stares deep into Gunther’s eyes. The crowd is buzzing in anticipation. Uso lifts the microphone and calmly asks, “Gunther… you have a mother?” Gunther looks confused.

Uso asks if Gunther talks to his mother. Gunther says he does. What do they talk about? Does she ask about the wife and grandson? What did he eat? That’s regular family stuff. Uso says he has a mother, too. Does Gunther want to know what they talked about this week? Uso had to tell her that her oldest son was laid up in a hospital bed.

Her oldest son got fifteen stitches across his forehead. She asked him, “Why didn’t you protect him, Joshua?” Uso said he never lies to his mother. He told her he was afraid of Gunther. Gunther had the drop on him and was three steps ahead of him. It wasn’t enough. Gunther got his family involved.

Gunther knows how he feels about his family, especially Jimmy. Jey is pacing in the ring. Jey violated his brother and left him a bloody pulp. Jimmy’s blood was all over Gunther’s body. Jimmy’s blood is on Jey’s hands, too. Jey never felt more hopeless, helpless, pissed off, and damn near scared.

Gunther made the whole world stop by violating his twin in front of him. It made Jey’s heart stop. The crazy thing is that in his darkest moment and time in front of the world, a lightbulb went off. Jey realized he’s not afraid of Gunther anymore. The crowd loudly cheers.

The crowd chants, “YEET!” Gunther looks down and then at Jey. Jey says that before WrestleMania, Gunther can hug and kiss his family. Before WrestleMania, Jey will lay his head down and say a prayer. He’ll pray for Gunther, but more so for himself.

He’ll ask the Lord to forgive him for the man he’s about to become. At WrestleMania, he’ll get Gunther for himself, Jimmy, and his whole family. Jey will take the World Heavyweight Championship! Jey throws the microphone at Gunther. Gunther looks worried. The segment wraps up there.

Another New Match Announced For WrestleMania 41

The show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, Adam Pearce is talking with Natalya and Maxxine Dupri backstage. They walk out. In walks Rey Mysterio. Pearce tells him to name the time and place and he’ll give him Chad Gable. Mysterio doesn’t want Gable, he wants El Grande Americano. It’s made official for WrestleMania 41.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

We head back inside the arena where The New Day and The War Raiders are in the ring and ready to rock and roll with our next match of the evening, our second title tilt of the show with the WWE Tag-Team Championships at-stake.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is introduced and joins McAfee and Cole on special guest commentary to promote his new “Kill Tony” show debuting on Netflix. The bell sounds and off we go.

Kofi Kingston will start against Ivar. Ivar quickly takes Kingston down. Kingston quickly retreats from the ring. Kingston regroups and tags in Xavier Woods. Erik also tags in. Kingston distracts Erik, and Woods attacks him from behind.

The New Day does the Unicorn Stomp, but they don’t want it called that anymore. Erik fights back with a double clothesline. Ivar tags in and hits Kingston with a sidewalk slam, followed by a basement cross-body block.

Erik tags back in and sends Kingston to the corner, but he slingshots over him. Erik grabs Kingston and slams him. Woods runs in and meets the same result. Ivar tags in. Kingston is slammed again, and Erik slams Ivar onto Kingston.

Erik then sends Woods over the top rope. Woods attacks Erik as he approaches him and grabs a steel chair. Erik rocks Woods with a forearm smash. Ivar sends Kingston into the barricade on the other side of the ringside area.

Ivar charges, and Erik uses his momentum to send him harder into Woods against the barricade. The show heads to a mid-match break. When the show returns, things get out of hand and War Raiders are disqualified. New Day savagely attacks them afterwards.

Winners via DQ: The New Day

