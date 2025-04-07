WWE ID results, Bandido speaks after winning the ROH title, Bryan Keith booked for Texas Hold ‘Em
– WWE ID via X:
THE RESULTS ARE IN….
Here are the WWE ID Official Match results from last weekend:
Cappuccino Jones & Jack Cartwheel defeated Gal Barkay & Jackson Drake – 4.5.25 – @CCWAliveTV
Timothy Thatcher defeated Freedom Ramsey – 4.6.25 – @RMPWrestling
— WWE ID (@WWEID) April 7, 2025
– AEW posted:
EXCLUSIVE: The NEW ROH World Champion @BandidoWrestler speaks and gives thanks after his battle at #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/hH9aneAdoN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025
– Just announced:
❗️MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT❗️
Singles Match:@LukeJacobs00_YG v @bountykeith
The first matchup announced for Texas Hold ‘Em in Vegas pits two of the best grapplers on the planet against each other in a first time matchup!
Already Announced:
Carter BlaQ
Michael Oku
Zayda Steel
Kylie… pic.twitter.com/JS7Teb8sfC
— New Texas Pro Wrestling (@NewTexasPW) April 7, 2025