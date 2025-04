Timeless Toni Storm was first up at the Media Scrum:

– She jokes the Taz’s car is blocking the loading dock. She reads a uncensored poem

– Storm will be focusing on the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

“Give me the biggest slop tart you got”- Toni on the women in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

– She leaves after being asked about her Waffle House order.

AEW Dynasty Post Show Media Scrum https://t.co/71PmCWkQJB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email