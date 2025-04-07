Three hour edition of AEW Collision to air this month

AEW Collision is gearing up for an exciting and extended episode.

On Saturday, April 26, the weekly Saturday night program will air for a special three-hour broadcast. The episode will be scheduled to air from 8:30 PM Eastern Time to 11:30 PM Eastern Time, following the NBA Playoffs.

The broadcast will be pre-taped on Monday, April 23, at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Lakefront Arena, known for hosting major events and sporting spectacles, will serve as the perfect backdrop for a high-octane episode of AEW Collision.

Fans in the New Orleans area will be treated to an exclusive live experience as AEW stars make their way to the ring for what’s sure to be an unforgettable taping. While details on the specific matches and storylines for the episode remain under wraps, AEW fans can look forward to a packed show, with several top stars likely appearing.

