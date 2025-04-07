Three advance in the Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament

Two men and one woman advanced in the Owen Hart Cup tournament following three quarter final matches which took place during Dynasty.

In the men’s tournament, Will Ospreay defeated Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe to move on to the next round while AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone defeated Julia Hart to move on.

Now, Ospreay faces the winner of Brody King vs Konosuke Takeshita and Fletcher takes on the winner of “Hangman” Adam Page vs the wild card. Mone faces the winner of Athena vs Harley Cameron.

The tournament finals will go down at Double or Nothing in May.

EXCLUSIVE: The @MercedesVarnado train is full speed ahead, but @HarleyCameron_ still has plans for winning the #OwenCup pic.twitter.com/tpBIzfbdE9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

