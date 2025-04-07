Swerve Strickland’s strong words for Booker T (video), Anthony Bowens notes

– Swerve Strickland said “F BOOKER T” after Dynasty PPV ended in Philly.

– Anthony Bowens media scrum notes:

* Anthony mentions he had to save Max multiple times with his raps.

* Tony Khan agrees that Anothony had to save him.

* 5 tool Player is a name he used before The Acclaimed

* Bowens admits his gear sort of has a power rangers reference but made sure it didn’t look exactly like it.

* Bowens said his theme song (Underground by Jane’s Addiction) is a song he’s always wanted, and Khan got it for him.

* He described his new presentation is something he’s always wanted to work on. He’s focusing on being a singles competitor.

