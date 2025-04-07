Swerve Strickland’s strong words for Booker T (video), Anthony Bowens notes
– Swerve Strickland said “F BOOKER T” after Dynasty PPV ended in Philly.
pic.twitter.com/kxeOMUWkxp
— Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 7, 2025
– Anthony Bowens media scrum notes:
* Anthony mentions he had to save Max multiple times with his raps.
* Tony Khan agrees that Anothony had to save him.
* 5 tool Player is a name he used before The Acclaimed
* Bowens admits his gear sort of has a power rangers reference but made sure it didn’t look exactly like it.
* Bowens said his theme song (Underground by Jane’s Addiction) is a song he’s always wanted, and Khan got it for him.
* He described his new presentation is something he’s always wanted to work on. He’s focusing on being a singles competitor.