Sheamus shows off recent hard bumps (photo), Michael Oku vs. EVIL announced

– Sheamus said he’s taking some hard bump in County Clare and might be sidelined for a few weeks.

Taking big bumps in the County Clare.. might be out for a few weeks pic.twitter.com/NhCnI5kQzC — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 7, 2025

– Just announced:

NJPW’s EVIL will take on RevPro’s Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku at DEFY’s Living Proof as part of The Collective!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

