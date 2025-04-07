Sheamus shows off recent hard bumps (photo), Michael Oku vs. EVIL announced
– Sheamus said he’s taking some hard bump in County Clare and might be sidelined for a few weeks.
Taking big bumps in the County Clare.. might be out for a few weeks pic.twitter.com/NhCnI5kQzC
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 7, 2025
– Just announced:
NJPW’s EVIL will take on RevPro’s Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku at DEFY’s Living Proof as part of The Collective!
— ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) April 7, 2025