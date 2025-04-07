Sheamus shows off recent hard bumps (photo), Michael Oku vs. EVIL announced

Apr 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Sheamus said he’s taking some hard bump in County Clare and might be sidelined for a few weeks.

– Just announced:

NJPW’s EVIL will take on RevPro’s Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku at DEFY’s Living Proof as part of The Collective!

