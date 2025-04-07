Notes on Rob Van Dam, Jeff Jarrett, Adam Cole, and more

– A couple competitors were hurt at MLW Battle Riot VII in Rob Van Dam and Brock Anderson. PWInsider reports that RVD rolled his ankle during the Battle Riot match and was said to be banged up. He was set to be doing better on Sunday. Meanwhile, Anderson went to the ER after the show when he got legit split open via a bump into the ring steps. Anderson ended up with eight stitches from the cut and one person said that Anderson’s toughness was on full display as he didn’t didn’t complain or sell how much pain he was feeling despite bleeding heavily.

– Jeff Jarrett has reached a milestone of 39 years in professional wrestling. Last night, April 6th, also marks the date of his professional wrestling debut with Continental Wrestling Association (CWA).

– Adam Cole spoke at the AEW Dynasty Media Scrum and thanks everyone for all the ongoing support throughout all his time away.

Tony Khan thanks him for being able to come back and be there he’s at.

Cole mentions he had his family in the crowd.

“I feel like Adam Cole’s Back.”

Cole would consider a custom TNT Championship. He also wouldn’t mind being a double champion.

