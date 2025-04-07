News and notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan and Renee Paquette answer questions for the Media Scrum:

– Tony talks about the Brodie Lee Tribute Show, being a very challenging time. Also, when Jay Briscoe passed away, it was another challenging time Tony’s been a part of.

– Khan is asked about the 2300 (ECW) Arena.

He definitely considers it and talks about his time as a teenager going to the ECW Arena.

– Khan says he couldn’t confirm the Mask vs. Title sooner as he needed everything to line up, which it did.

– Khan can’t say whether Adam Copeland will be out for long, but hopefully, he won’t.

– Tony mentions they will consider a AEW app but have a lot to deal with already.

– Khan mentions AEW would’ve been in Philadelphia, but the pandemic happened, and they couldn’t book it until later. Tony wants to bring AEW back to Philly, “a long time coming for sure”

– Tony talks about the “Roster Injury Bug” that Orange Cassidy and Jay White were injured within a few weeks of each other.

AEW Dynasty Post Show Media Scrum https://t.co/71PmCWkQJB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

