Melina on the return of WWE Evolution, rumor killer on Brock Lesnar, new Raw on Netflix poster

– While speaking to Ten Count Wrestling, Melina addressed the rumors about WWE potentially bringing back the Evolution premium live event this year and the possibility of her returning for it. Melina said she would love to be part of the show, but doesn’t feel like she needs to be included to be happy about its return. For her, the most important thing is that Evolution happens, as she believes the women deserve it and that it should be an annual event.

– Brock Lesnar is not retired. The Instagram post circulating on social media turned out to be fake. His contract is currently frozen by WWE after he was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

– New poster for RAW on Netflix just dropped.

