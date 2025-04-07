Matt Hardy: “I think AEW needs a new champion”

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s World Championship scene, stating directly, “I think AEW needs a new champion,” and emphasizing the need for change by saying, “I think they need to have a fresh start in going in a new direction.”

Hardy voiced his support for a new direction in storytelling and seemed open to a title change, adding, “So, yeah, I would be okay with Swerve winning the title.” He stressed the importance of clarity and commitment in creative planning, saying, “I just think they need to make a decision, and I think they need someone to win the title soon and have something in mind for what sort of story they want to tell around whoever it is, and have something to run with for a few months.”

Hardy also shared his opinion on the current reign of the Death Riders, remarking, “I just feel like the Death Riders thing has almost run its course,” indicating that the group’s time at the top may be nearing its end in his view.

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

