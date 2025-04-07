IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley For Women’s World Title Set For WrestleMania 41

The WWE Women’s World Championship picture just changed heading into the company’s biggest two-night show of the year.

The April 7 episode of WWE Raw kicked off from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce in the ring standing next to the WWE Women’s World title belt.

Pearce would introduce IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, as well as Rhea Ripley, and then make the announcement official that the three will now be competing in a triple-threat match for the women’s world title on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Originally, SKY vs. Belair were scheduled in singles action with the title on-the-line.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on 4/19 and 4/20 in Las Vegas, NV.

We've got ourselves a TRIPLE THREAT match for the Women's World Championship at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/zsZcnflHug — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025

