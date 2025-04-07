Goldberg Reflects on what could have been with Jeff Jarrett in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has shared his thoughts on what might have been if Jeff Jarrett had joined WWE in 2009. The two wrestling icons had a notable feud in WCW, with Goldberg ultimately emerging victorious in their rivalry.

During their time in WCW, Goldberg turned heel and joined The New Blood faction, fueling a intense rivalry with Jarrett. Their matches are still remembered by fans today, with Goldberg defeating Jarrett for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

While it’s impossible to know for certain how Jarrett’s career would have unfolded in WWE, Goldberg’s comments have sparked speculation among fans. Would Jarrett have continued his feud with Goldberg, or would he have forged new paths in the WWE? Only time will tell.

Goldberg is set to retire from wrestling this year, with his final match expected to take place this summer. His legacy as a wrestling icon continues to inspire and entertain fans worldwide.

