Friction between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton reported

Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio has given an update on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton…

“There have been problems between the two for about two weeks. So people knew about it. One thing about this is it also shows a complete double standard in how people view things. Because if this same thing had happened in AEW, while the blame would still probably go on the people in the ring, of course, it would largely go on Tony Khan for, if it was him, for ‘You’ve had two weeks to figure this out, to get these people on the same page. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ And there they went, out there, and they just went off the rails. And both of them, did you know what I mean? It was like Charlotte is getting or Ashley is getting more of the blame, and probably deservedly so, but they both are getting blamed for it.”

Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown That was definitely NOT it pic.twitter.com/1bej9yAh1b — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 5, 2025

