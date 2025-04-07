Cody Rhodes reaches a milestone, Saraya expresses a desire to return to the ring, today’s birthdays

– Congratulations to “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes who has now the Undisputed WWE Championship for one full year. During his one-year reign, he has made eight successful title defenses against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa.

– Saraya expressed her desire to return to serious in-ring training this year, saying, “I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years.” Her goal is to focus on improving her craft and reconnecting with her wrestling roots, emphasizing, “I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year.”

Saraya also reflected on missed opportunities in her career, noting, “I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do.” However, she remains hopeful, adding, “Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?”

(Source: TV Insider)

– Happy Birthday to David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt & Abadon today.

