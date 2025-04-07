Cody Rhodes and Kofi Kingston notes

Kofi Kingston marked the 6th anniversary of KofiMania but noticeably left Big E out of his post, focusing instead on continuing his and Xavier Woods’ tag team legacy.

– While speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes hinted that he may be the next WWE superstar to go to Hollywood. He said “I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up. I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well. All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”

