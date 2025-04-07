Booker T responds at length to Swerve Strickland’s “F Booker T”

Booker T responded at length to Swerve Strickland’s controversial “F Booker T” remark at the end of AEW Dynasty, offering both critique and advice while maintaining a composed tone. He began by expressing surprise at the situation: “Woke up this morning and I wondered, why is my name trending?” After seeing the video, he decided not to get upset but instead offered guidance: “Don’t be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That’s the main event and the last thing people are going to remember.” He pointed out that Swerve’s comment distracted from the show itself: “The headline not being what happened at Dynasty… they’re talking about Booker T. That was a bad move.”

Booker T emphasized professionalism, noting his own values: “I’m from that school, if you got something to say to somebody, say it to their face.” While he wished Swerve success—”Hopefully, Swerve Strickland has a hell of a career”—he underscored the importance of earning respect through skill: “Go out there and get it on your talent and merit… take what you want. It’s not gonna be given to you.”

He also called out VladTV for reigniting tensions: “The only one laughing is Vlad TV. He got all this stuff started and stirred up.” Reflecting on his role in the industry, Booker stated: “I’m an advocate for all young black talent… but… for so many more young kids than just black kids.” He asserted that his behind-the-scenes efforts speak for themselves: “I don’t have to talk about it on social media… they know what Booker T has done.”

Despite their shared roots, Booker acknowledged a disconnect: “We come from a different cloth, a totally different cloth.” And while he reiterated he wants to see Swerve succeed, he admitted: “Would I ever say anything positive about him, ever again? Probably not… I probably won’t do that again. I’ve learned my lesson.” He concluded by drawing a clear line: “I ain’t gonna bring a personal beef to my job.”

In all, Booker T took a measured but firm stance—disappointed by the disrespect, yet still advocating professionalism and growth for younger talent.

Source: Hall of Fame

