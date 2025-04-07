Big Match, Segment Announced For WWE Raw On April 14

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

On this week’s show on April 7, it was announced that AJ Styles will take on Karrion Kross in singles action.

“The Phenomenal One” has been badgered by Kross to show the other side of himself so he doesn’t lose at WrestleMania 41, to which Styles responded by challenging Kross to a match on the 4/14 Raw. It was later confirmed.

Additionally, next week’s WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in Sacramento, CA. will also feature a rare Raw appearance by Roman Reigns.

