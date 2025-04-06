WWE takes over Allegiant Stadium as work starts on WrestleMania 41 set

WWE has taken over the Allegiant Stadium already, with heavy machinery moved in to start setting up the stage and everything necessary to make it WrestleMania-ready.

A photo posted on X by user 0xholla shows several people working on the roof structure supported by six telescopic boom lifts, with the stadium already cleared of everything else.

There are no events scheduled at the Allegiant Stadium until WrestleMania, allowing WWE to enter the property earlier than usual. Constructing the set is a massive undertaking which requires hundreds of construction workers, typically hired locally and led by the WWE production crew.

Allegiant Stadium is also stopping the tours due to the WrestleMania planning, with Monday, April 7, being the last one to be offered. The next tours will resume on April 21 after WWE clears the stadium.

Allegiant getting ready for Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/liqgjSv4LJ — HOLLATCHAMFBOI (@0xholla) April 5, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

