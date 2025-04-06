Video: Bandido wins the ROH title at AEW Dynasty

Bandido defeated Chris Jericho in a Title vs Mask Match to become the new ROH World Champion.

After the match, Bandido celebrates with his Family.

Bandido has done it and is now the NEW ROH World Champion! Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@bandidowrestler pic.twitter.com/qLiKMAWcfP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

