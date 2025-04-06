Video: Bandido wins the ROH title at AEW Dynasty

Apr 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Bandido defeated Chris Jericho in a Title vs Mask Match to become the new ROH World Champion.

After the match, Bandido celebrates with his Family.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Samantha Starr

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal