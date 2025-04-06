Tommy Dreamer questions if John Cena is going to retire
John Cena recently announced on WWE RAW that he intends to “ruin wrestling” by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and then retire. However, veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer expressed doubt on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, believing that Cena’s statement was more of a storyline angle rather than a serious retirement plan.
You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
On the notion that John Cena will retire if he wins the title at WrestleMania: “They already gave us dates [for] John Cena. So if John Cena wins, he’s not gonna make those dates? … We do have him until the end of the year. … We always say, ‘Dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s.’ These are things you’ve got to think of.”
On the logistical issues with that notion: “Ruining wrestling, that’s what he will do if he wins the title and no-shows all those events. You would technically have to offer refunds. Anyway, I don’t think this is going to happen.”