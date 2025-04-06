Rob Vam Dam enters MLW battle royal, won by Matt Riddle

Apr 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Rob Vam Dam entered MLW battle royal Saturday night…

– Matt Riddle has won the 2025 MLW “Battle Riot” and retained the MLW World Championship in the process.

Riddle last eliminated RVD to win the 40 man match.

