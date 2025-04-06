Rob Vam Dam enters MLW battle royal, won by Matt Riddle

– Rob Vam Dam entered MLW battle royal Saturday night…

– Matt Riddle has won the 2025 MLW “Battle Riot” and retained the MLW World Championship in the process.

Riddle last eliminated RVD to win the 40 man match.

AND STILL! Somehow @SuperKingofBros survives, leaving MLW Battle RIOT with his MLW World Heavyweight Championship! Watch the replay of #MLWRiot now:

▶️ https://t.co/tROwbeGoaE pic.twitter.com/ADWkM4Nu0S — MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025

