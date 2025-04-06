Rhea Ripley grabs her husband’s behind on X, Zayda Steel successful at the Philly Special
– Rhea Ripley showing how she loves her other half Buddy Murphy.
You can tell in his eyes that I grabbed his ass back within the last .5 seconds before the photo was taken ❤️ it’s only fair #SorryNotSorry love you @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/qXdFFZE6nY
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 6, 2025
– WWEID Zayda Steel defeated “Reel Catch” Ashley Vox with I’m Prettier at The Philly Special 2025.
Zayda Steel hitting a Pedigree is something I never thought I’d see. pic.twitter.com/OuIEMSuE73
— Michael | #RealDealSZN ️ (@MichaelSFNR1) April 6, 2025
Starting today right at 3:00pm only on @Triller_TV is #ThePhillySpecial @GCWrestling_
First time going against @ZaydaSteel … get HOOKED!!! pic.twitter.com/8qumOuhrcX
— (@ReelCatchAV) April 6, 2025