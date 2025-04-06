Rhea Ripley grabs her husband’s behind on X, Zayda Steel successful at the Philly Special

– Rhea Ripley showing how she loves her other half Buddy Murphy.

You can tell in his eyes that I grabbed his ass back within the last .5 seconds before the photo was taken ❤️ it’s only fair #SorryNotSorry love you @SNM_Buddy pic.twitter.com/qXdFFZE6nY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 6, 2025

– WWEID Zayda Steel defeated “Reel Catch” Ashley Vox with I’m Prettier at The Philly Special 2025.

Zayda Steel hitting a Pedigree is something I never thought I’d see. pic.twitter.com/OuIEMSuE73 — Michael | #RealDealSZN ️ (@MichaelSFNR1) April 6, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

