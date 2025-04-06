Positive Progress for Brian Knobbs – Nasty Style Returns!

(Update as of one hour ago)

We’ve just received a very positive update on Brian Knobbs, courtesy of Fred Jung, who’s been incredible in keeping everyone informed.

Brian is feeling stronger and just took a major step forward—he hit the barbershop and brought back his trademark bleach blonde “Nasty Boy” hairstyle. It might seem like a small thing, but this was a big deal. It’s a clear sign that Brian’s energy is returning, his spirits are up, and he’s focused on getting back to full strength.

Fred described the vibe as upbeat, and seeing Brian bring back that familiar look reminded everyone around him of his determination and resilience. This is Brian—hopeful, focused, and moving forward.

All of this progress wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support from all of you—friends, fans, and family—who’ve sent prayers, donated, shared, and lifted Brian up with encouraging messages. He’s been reading your comments here on the page and it truly means the world to him. It does to me too.

Brian and Toni are still working on securing a new place to live, but they’re getting closer every day thanks to your continued support. If you’d like to help them cross the finish line, the GoFundMe link can be found in the comments or through a quick search.

On behalf of Brian, Toni, and Fred—thank you. Let’s keep the momentum going.

— Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers

