MLW airs a promo for a mysterious team coming in (video), Shoko Nakajima wins title

– Shoko Nakajima defeated Delmi Exo to become MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion- Afterward, both ladies shook hands.

AND NEW ‼️ Join us in congratulating Shoko Nakajima, who just captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship at #MLWRiot! Watch LIVE https://t.co/wN1Nj1llQl pic.twitter.com/ZHE2rfzKGT — MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025

– A video was shown teasing a team coming to MLW on 6/26. It looks like it could be former WWE stars The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

Who do you think it might be?

