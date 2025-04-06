MLW airs a promo for a mysterious team coming in (video), Shoko Nakajima wins title
– Shoko Nakajima defeated Delmi Exo to become MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion- Afterward, both ladies shook hands.
AND NEW ‼️ Join us in congratulating Shoko Nakajima, who just captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship at #MLWRiot!
pic.twitter.com/ZHE2rfzKGT
— MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025
– A video was shown teasing a team coming to MLW on 6/26. It looks like it could be former WWE stars The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).
Good Brothers coming to MLW ?? #MLWRiot pic.twitter.com/xhna7g2OBL
— (@WrestlingCovers) April 6, 2025
