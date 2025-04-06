MLW airs a promo for a mysterious team coming in (video), Shoko Nakajima wins title

Apr 6, 2025 - by staff

– Shoko Nakajima defeated Delmi Exo to become MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion- Afterward, both ladies shook hands.

– A video was shown teasing a team coming to MLW on 6/26. It looks like it could be former WWE stars The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows).

Who do you think it might be?

