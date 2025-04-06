Match announced for Raw, Jericho would consider another WWE run, Owens and Lynch updates

– WWE has announced Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio for this Monday on RAW on Netflix.

– Kevin Owens is expected to be sidelined from WWE for 9-12 months after suffering a serious neck injury. This comes after Owens officially announced last night on SmackDown that he would miss WrestleMania 41 due to requiring surgery and would be out of action and off of WWE TV indefinitely. The WWE superstar could now miss up to a year in what is an extremely unfortunate and sad situation

– Becky Lynch has been announced for The Ultimate Improv Show on April 11, where she is listed as the ‘guest meteorologist’. Others set to appear include Dan Black, Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Lisa Gilroy and more. It happens at Dynasty Typewriter in California.

– Chris Jericho says he would “consider going back to WWE” but would also consider not returning, saying the decision depends on what’s going on with him at the time.

(source: Monopoly Events)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

