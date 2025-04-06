Liv Morgan on a possible Paige WWE return, WWE ID responds to Izzy Moreno

– Liv Morgan (via Sportskeeda) wants Saraya aka Paige to return to WWE.

“If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I’m happy to do it.”

– WWE ID responded to Izzy Moreno’s announcement by acknowledging her potential but emphasized that she must earn her spot in the WWEID Championship tournament.

You have a world of potential, Izzy. However, you have to earn your way into the WWE ID Championship tournament. It'll be Izzy Moreno vs. #WWEID prospect @zarazakher at @GCWrestling_ presents the ID Tournament on April 16th in Las Vegas! This will be a non-tournament match. https://t.co/Xd1Q4xrY3K — WWE ID (@WWEID) April 6, 2025

