Liv Morgan on a possible Paige WWE return, WWE ID responds to Izzy Moreno

Apr 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Liv Morgan (via Sportskeeda) wants Saraya aka Paige to return to WWE.

“If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I’m happy to do it.”

– WWE ID responded to Izzy Moreno’s announcement by acknowledging her potential but emphasized that she must earn her spot in the WWEID Championship tournament.

