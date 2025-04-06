Kevin Owens and CM Punk notes

– Kevin Owens (via Barstool’s Robbie Fox) shares that a regular match in January this year [not the Ladder Match] was what ‘did it’ for him to have to go get neck surgery.

“‘Your spine and everything looks good for what you’ve been doing, you’re fine’ [WWE doctors to Owens after he got an MRI in December last year]. So I was like great, and I felt great, but then in January I had a match, in the match 2 things happened that really jarred my neck, and that’s when the issues started, so I knew there was something wrong and we ended up doing an MRI this week and found that yeah it’s serious.”

– CM Punk was gifted with a Chicago Cubs jersey during Friday night’s Smackdown.

CM Punk was gifted with a Chicago Cubs jersey during last night’s Smackdown ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3sSDj8hc3r — Teffo (@Teffo_01) April 5, 2025

