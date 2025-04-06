Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne announced for NJPW Tournament, Kairi Sane update

Apr 6, 2025 - by James Walsh

– Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne are confirmed participants in this year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Knight will be heading back to Japan while Nick Wayne will officially make his NJPW debut.

– According to a report from Pwinsider, Kairi Sane is said to be close to making her in-ring return.

WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

