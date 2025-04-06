Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne announced for NJPW Tournament, Kairi Sane update

– Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne are confirmed participants in this year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Knight will be heading back to Japan while Nick Wayne will officially make his NJPW debut.

#BOSJ32 entrants!

El Desperado

Master Wato

Hiromu Takahashi

KUSHIDA

Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH

Kevin Knight

Ninja Mack

Kosei Fujita

Robbie Eagles

Taiji Ishimori

BUSHI

Francesco Akira

Clark Connors

SHO

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Dragon Dia

A CMLL representative

MAO

MAO

Nick Wayne

– According to a report from Pwinsider, Kairi Sane is said to be close to making her in-ring return.

WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

