Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne announced for NJPW Tournament, Kairi Sane update
– Kevin Knight and Nick Wayne are confirmed participants in this year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament.
Knight will be heading back to Japan while Nick Wayne will officially make his NJPW debut.
#BOSJ32 entrants!
El Desperado
Master Wato
Hiromu Takahashi
KUSHIDA
Ryusuke Taguchi
YOH
Kevin Knight
Ninja Mack
Kosei Fujita
Robbie Eagles
Taiji Ishimori
BUSHI
Francesco Akira
Clark Connors
SHO
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Dragon Dia
A CMLL representative
MAO
Nick Wayne… pic.twitter.com/Bq9VxDQVIu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2025
– According to a report from Pwinsider, Kairi Sane is said to be close to making her in-ring return.
WWE has officially announced that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will be appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.