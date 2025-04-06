Jay White confirms broken hand injury

Jay White confirmed during a backstage interview on last night’s Collision that he has a broken hand and was sporting a cast.

White was supposed to be part of this year’s Owen Hart Cup tournament but was eventually replaced by newcomer Kevin Knight. Knight will now take on Will Ospreay in the quarter final round tonight during Dynasty.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, commentator Excalibur said that White was attacked by The Death Riders and would be ineligible to compete. The attack was never shown on camera.

It’s unclear how long this broken hand will keep White out for and that was not addressed during the interview.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

