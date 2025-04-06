Goldberg on his call from Triple H about a retirement match, update on Wrestlemania ticket sales

– Goldberg (via Ariel Helwani) says Triple H recently called him personally to discuss plans for his retirement match in WWE.

“I was astonished at the call from Triple H. I hung up the first time because I didn’t know who it was. Once we had the conversation, I was extremely appreciative and honored that he would think of me.

He said he saw an interview, where I mentioned that I thought | was owed a retirement match in WWE, and if I would still be up for that, let’s talk.

It’s a testament to something | did in the past because I deserved that kind of respect. I do believe he was speaking from the heart, and he thought that if that’s something I really wanted, then I deserved it.”

– According to WrestleTix’s April 5, 2025 update, 51,044 tickets have been distributed for WrestleMania Sunday, with a current seating setup of 53,410 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That leaves just 1,982 tickets currently available for the second night of WWE’s biggest show of the year. For WrestleMania Saturday, WWE has distributed 48,621 tickets with 4,405 still available. Saturday also shares the same current setup of 53,410. Both updates reflect changes made over the past eight days, with Night One gaining 1,064 tickets and Night Two gaining 1,269.

