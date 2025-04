Full AEW Dynasty 2025 Match Card

AEW returns to PPV with Dynasty 2024 from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

* Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne – AEW Women’s World Championship

* Kenny Omega vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey – AEW International Championship

* Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight – Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

* Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart – Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

* The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR – AEW World Trios Championship

* Chris Jericho vs. Bandido – ROH World Championship vs. Mask Match

* Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole – TNT Championship

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher – Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match

* Hurt Syndicate vs. Learning Tree – AEW World Tag Team Championship

