Cody Rhodes believes The Rock needs to wrestle again, Will Ospreay takes pride in his cage match

– While speaking on Pardon My Take, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes revealed that he believes The Rock needs to have two more matches in WWE.

He said:

“I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I think he does — I’d love to see him and his cousin, Roman Reigns, ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get because timing or whatever it may be and I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself. We’ll see.”

– Will Ospreay recently shared his pride in the steel cage match he had with Kyle Fletcher, claiming it set a high bar that even major WWE matches couldn’t surpass. “Mate, I was actually thinking about this a little while ago — I can’t think of another cage match off the top of my head that pulled off the stunts, the storytelling, the drama, as well as that one did,” he said, reflecting on the bout’s impact.

He pointed out that others immediately tried to top it, seemingly referring to WWE’s CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at the time: “I mean, people tried to top it the very next day and they couldn’t.”

Ospreay emphasized the significance of the reaction to the match, saying, “I just couldn’t believe the output, the support we got afterwards, and how many genuinely thought it was one of the greatest steel cage matches ever.”

Source: Battleground Podcast

