Bully Ray confident in Megan Bayne’s future as a top-tier star

Bully Ray didn’t hold back when giving his opinion on AEW’s Megan Bayne, starting off by saying, “Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay?” He acknowledged that despite how long she’s been training, “This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company.” Reflecting on his own journey, he added, “At one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling. I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn’t that much.”

Comparing that experience to Bayne, he emphasized, “Same thing with Megan. So she’s extremely green.” But despite her inexperience, Bully was quick to point out her star potential, saying, “But I’ll be damned if Megan Bayne doesn’t have that ‘IT’ factor.” He praised her presence and look, stating, “That girl looks like a freakin’ amazon. She looks amazing, she looks like she could be a champion.”

In fact, Bully Ray went as far as to suggest that AEW could shake things up, saying, “I would have no problem with them switching that championship up and have Toni re-chase.” While he sees Bayne as still developing, Bully is clearly confident in her future as a top-tier star.

Source: Busted Open Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

