Bayley says she is proud of Naomi, AEW All In Texas officially sold out, and Yamashita vs. Deeb

Apr 6, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW All In Texas has officially sold over 13,500 tickets for this summer’s show, with over 1,000 tickets sold in the past few days. It seems they’re expected to surpass their current setup of 18,410.

Bayley says she’s proud of Naomi for turning heel and doing whatever it takes to get to the top of WWE.

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore has scheduled Miyu Yamashita vs. AEW’s Serena Deeb for Saturday, May 10th

