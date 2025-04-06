Bayley says she is proud of Naomi, AEW All In Texas officially sold out, and Yamashita vs. Deeb

– AEW All In Texas has officially sold over 13,500 tickets for this summer’s show, with over 1,000 tickets sold in the past few days. It seems they’re expected to surpass their current setup of 18,410.

– Bayley says she’s proud of Naomi for turning heel and doing whatever it takes to get to the top of WWE.

At the end of the day, you gotta go after what you deserve. At all costs.. It’s been a long time coming @TheTrinity_Fatu https://t.co/wK5GezfZTT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 5, 2025

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore has scheduled Miyu Yamashita vs. AEW’s Serena Deeb for Saturday, May 10th

Challenge accepted! MLP President @ScottDAmore has made it official! On May 10, 2025 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens), it will be The Woman of 1,000 Holds vs The Pink Striker, as Tokyo Joshi Pro's @Miyu_tjp Yamashita faces off against "The Professor"… pic.twitter.com/6D7bOPnn3A — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) April 6, 2025

