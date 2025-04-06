AEW Dynasty “Zero Hour” Pre-Show Results 4/6/25

AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place live this evening from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicking off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

Featured below are ongoing AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pre-show results.

ZERO HOUR Pre-Show

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett welcoming us to the show. They begin running down the advertised matches for the pre-show, and then the pay-per-view card.

We then head into our first video package, which looks at the main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

After some brief comments about the main event, we see a package for the women’s title tilt, and then Madison Rayne joins the panel to help talk about “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne.

Rayne checks in and the original three panelists shift gears to the next video package, which looks at the triple-threat match for the AEW International Championship. Afterwards, Ricochet is interviewed live by Lexy Nair backstage.

Harley Cameron joins the three pre-show panelists next, with a ton of energy as always, to help break down the Owen Hart Cup brackets. She reads off a paper some of the interesting stats and facts for the men’s and women’s tournaments. A Kevin Knight video package airs.

A quick Shop AEW commercial airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Tomohiro Ishii. He just stands there and doesn’t say a word. Mark Briscoe comes in with a ton of energy, fast-talking about his Owen Hart Cup first round match against Kyle Fletcher. Today’s word of the day “advancement,” because he’s advancing in the tourney.

Nick Wayne, Action Andretti & Lio Rush vs. AR Fox & Top Flight

After that wraps up, we head to the ringside area where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard take over on commentary from the desk. Nick Wayne comes out accompanied by Mama Wayne. His partners, the CRU duo of Action Andretti and Lio Rush, come out next.

The theme for their opponents hits, and out comes the team of AR Fox and Top Flight — Darius Martin and Dante Martin. The crowd comes to life as they settle inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and it’s time for our first match of the evening.

