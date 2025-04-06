AEW Dynasty 2025 Coverage



Excalibur, Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

They lock up, and Knight applies a wrist-lock. Ospreay turns it into one of his own, but Knight counters right back and takes Ospreay down. Knight delivers a leaping clothesline in the corner, and then follows with a sliding forearm strike for a two count. Ospreay comes back and hangs Knight up in the ropes before kicks him to the outside. Ospreay drops Knight with a cross-body over the top rope, and then gets him back into the ring and takes him down for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few chops and applies an abdominal stretch, but Knight counters with a hip-toss. Ospreay comes back with a chop, but Knight delivers a shot and drops Ospreay with a lariat. Knight splashes onto Ospreay and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ospreay comes back with a Stundog Millionaires and delivers a corkscrew kick for a two count of his own. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Knight counters with a kick to the face. Ospreat comes back with a throat shot and drops Knight with a German suplex. Knight comes back with elbow strikes, but Ospreay delivers a chop before Knight comes back with a dropkick.

Knight runs the ropes, but Ospreay drops him with a Spanish Fly and delivers a few chops. Knight comes back with elbow strikes to take control, and then delivers a chop and follows with a dropkick. Ospreay comes back with a kick, but Knight drops him with a hurricanrana. Ospreay goes to the floor, but Knight dives onto him and gets him back into the ring. Knight delivers a few shots, but Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike and dives through the ropes for a powerbomb. Knight holds on, but Ospreay pulls him to the floor and goes for the Styles Clash. Knight counters with a DDT on the entrance ramp, and then delivers a springboard clothesline. Knight delivers another springboard lariat, this time in the ring, but only gets a two count. Knight picks Ospreay up, but Ospreay counters and goes for a powerbomb. Knight rolls through and gets a two count, and then Ospreay comes back with another corkscrew kick. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Knight counters with a dropkick. Knight delivers the UFO Splash and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Knight comes off the ropes again, but Ospreay counters with a cutter.

Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Knight counters into a back-slide for a two count. Ospreay delivers a powerbomb and follows with the Styles Clash, but only gets a two count. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter and goes for the cover, but Knight kicks out at two again. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Ospreay and Knight shake hands before Knight leaves the ring. Ospreay points at the All In banner and walks up the ramp.

The video package for the feud between The Hurt Syndicate and The Learning Tree airs.



AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (w/MVP) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith)

Lashley backs Keith into the corner, but the referee gets in between them. Bill tags in and they lock up. Lashley backs Bill into the corner and Benjamin tags in. Bill delivers a right hand to Benjamin, and then kicks Lashley and Benjamin in the face. Bill clotheslines both of them to the floor, but MVP goes over to talk to them. Benjamin comes back with a kick to Bill’s head, and then Lashley tags in. Lashley spears Bill in the corner repeatedly, and then slams him into the next corner and tags Benjamin back in. Bill delivers an uppercut and backs Benjamin into the corner. Keith tags in and Bill delivers a scoop slam to Benjamin. Keith drops a knee and goes for the cover, but Benjamin kicks out at one. Keith delivers an elbow strike, but Benjamin drops him with a clothesline and a back-body drop. Benjamin delivers a shot in the corner and tags Lashley back in. Lashley delivers a corner clothesline and tosses Keith to the floor. Benjamin tags in and slams Keith into the barricade and the apron a few times. Benjamin gets Keith back into the ring and tags Lashley back in. Lashley delivers a shot to Keith’s back and delivers a delayed vertical suplex for a two count.

Lashley tries to slam Keith again, but Keith lands on his feet and goes for a kick. Lashley dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count, but then Keith trips him into the turnbuckle. Bill and Benjamin tag in, and Bill takes advantage with shots to both Benjamin and Lashley. Bill splashes both of them in the corners, and then drops Lashley with a kick to the face. Benjamin comes back with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Bill kicks out at two. Benjamin delivers shots and runs the ropes, but Bill counters with a side slam for a two count. Bill goes for a chokeslam, but Benjamin counters with an arm-drag and a kick to the face. Benjamin charges, but Bill counters with a boot to the face. Keith tags in and Bill delivers a splash in the corner. Lashley drops Keith with a clothesline and slams Bill with a flatliner. Lashley goes for a suplex, but Bill counters with snakeeyes in the corner. Bill sends Lashley to the outside and charges, but Lashley sends him into the barricade. Bill sends Lashley away, but MJF appears in the crowd and delivers a shot to Bill. Lashley drops Bill with a Spear, and then he and Benjamin stare MJF down.

