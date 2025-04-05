WWE Main Event to stream on YouTube, Jade Cargill thanks the fans, Goto vs. Shota Umino

– WWE will stream weekly episodes of WWE Main Event for free on its YouTube channel every Saturday.

– Jade Cargill thanks fans for supporting her and says she’s excited about facing Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

Thank you to the fans. This story that’s unfolding means a lot to me. Glad you all are on the ride. Whether you hate it or love it. thank you. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) April 5, 2025

– Hirooki Goto defeated David Finlay to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Goto nominated Shota Umino as his opponent for the next title defense on April 11 in Chicago.

'Two Japanese guys should show America that true Japanese Strong Style is the best pro-wrestling in the world!' Hirooki Goto vs Shota Umino is ON for Windy City Riot!@wintrustarena TICKETShttps://t.co/W5a11eC5Pu#njpw #njriot pic.twitter.com/LpRocRjj8M — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 5, 2025

