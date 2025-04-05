Wade Barrett posts on social media after the Flair/Stratton segment, The Rock/Wrestlemania update, more

– According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock’s role in the main event feud has been de-emphasised because he has not been confirmed for an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41. The presumption amongst fans and within WWE is Dwayne Johnson will be at WrestleMania 41 in some form but WWE are seemingly playing it safe.

– Poor Wade Barrett…

I wanted to be Sir David Frost.

I ended up as Jerry Springer.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OmdPAwqNR3 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) April 5, 2025

– Happy birthday to DDP…

