Video: Rey Fenix makes his WWE debut

Apr 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Fenix made his much anticipated WWE debut tonight in a match against Nathan Frazer, who also is having his Smackdown debut tonight.

Fenix said he is WWE and looks like he’s also caught Santos Escobars attention.. Santos says hes going to make Nick Aldis set the match between Humberto and Fenix…

