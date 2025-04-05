Video: Rey Fenix makes his WWE debut
Welcome the newest addition to #SmackDown, @ReyFenixMx! pic.twitter.com/gvk4ILX8He
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
Rey Fenix made his much anticipated WWE debut tonight in a match against Nathan Frazer, who also is having his Smackdown debut tonight.
Tonight meant EVERYTHING to @ReyFenixMx! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M1Sio3qRh2
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
Fenix said he is WWE and looks like he’s also caught Santos Escobars attention.. Santos says hes going to make Nick Aldis set the match between Humberto and Fenix…
Just getting started @ReyFenixMx. #SmackDown @WWE pic.twitter.com/4ibe6KHhrS
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2025