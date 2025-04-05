United States Title match set for WrestleMania

Apr 5, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Jacob Fatu won the Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman on Friday night Smackdown. He nailed a hip attack to Strowman into a table in the corner of the ring.

LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship is now set for WrestleMania.

