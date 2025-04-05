United States Title match set for WrestleMania
Jacob Fatu is the last man standing and will challenge @RealLAKnight at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HHuvg5Fgud
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
Jacob Fatu won the Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman on Friday night Smackdown. He nailed a hip attack to Strowman into a table in the corner of the ring.
LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship is now set for WrestleMania.
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025