Owens on Riddle: “he’s a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him”

Kevin Owens Comments On Matt Riddle Remarks about Working with Sami & Him being difficult & Says Riddle Had Amazing Opportunities Handed To Him And He Managed To Screw It All Up

Owens spoke about whether he was surprised by Riddle’s comments in an interview on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox.

“No, it didn’t take me by surprise. Well, I did see it. It’s funny, you know, because coming from him. I have nothing against him at all, but you know, he’s to me, he’s a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him, like being Randy’s tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend. And he managed to screw it all up, not because of his abilities, because he’s verily talented and fairly athletic, but because of his own attitude and poor choices.

So for him to say that we’re hard to work with, or whatever it is, and he couldn’t get a word in, there is a pretty good reason for that, you know, like, you look at his track record, you look at our track record. I think you know that speaks for itself, but that’s how he felt, you know, it’s fine. I can’t even I can’t say he’s wrong. When he said, like it was hard to get a word in, probably was because we probably didn’t let him get a word in too much, just because we, you know, we’ve been around him, and we work a certain way, and it works.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

